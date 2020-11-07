Senator Romney congratulates Biden on win

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee member Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during the committee’s business meeting where it will consider new subpoenas in the “Crossfire Hurricane”/Burisma investigation on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States Saturday morning and Senator Mitt Romney took to Twitter to congratulate the president-elect.

Since Election Day, Romney has criticized President Trump’s actions of calling the election ‘rigged’. Romney said that the president’s actions ‘damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions’.

