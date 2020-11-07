SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States Saturday morning and Senator Mitt Romney took to Twitter to congratulate the president-elect.
Since Election Day, Romney has criticized President Trump’s actions of calling the election ‘rigged’. Romney said that the president’s actions ‘damages the cause of freedom here and around the world, weakens the institutions that lie at the foundation of the Republic, and recklessly inflames destructive and dangerous passions’.
- Utah State fires head football coach Gary Andersen
- 2,956 COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 9 more deaths
- Groups gather at capitol building amid Biden win
- Senator Romney congratulates Biden on win
- SR-36 closed after deadly crash in Tooele County