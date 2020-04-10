Senator Mike Lee endorses Jon Huntsman for Governor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – U.S. Senator Mike Lee announced his support for Huntsman’s bid for Governor of Utah.

In a press release issued by the Huntsman, Kaufusi campaign, Senator Mike Lee generally has a policy of not endorsing candidates in Utah primary races but said he elected to make an exception because he feels Huntsman is the clear choice for conservative Republican delegates and voters.

“I have seen firsthand what a remarkable leader and a true conservative Jon Huntsman really is,” said Senator Lee. “In moments when it would have been politically advantageous to abandon his values, he has stood strong in defense of the principles Utah Republicans hold dear. He stood up for local control of public lands, he protected Utah students from the federal overreach of No Child Left Behind and he consistently defended the rights of the unborn. I have no doubt he is the right choice to lead Utah through these challenging times and beyond.”

“One of the best things I did as governor was to convince Mike to be a part of our team,” said Governor Huntsman. “He’s doing a remarkable job representing Utah and fighting for conservative principles in the U.S. Senate, and I am honored to have his support.”

The press release states Senator Lee has seen firsthand the work then-Ambassador Huntsman did as the Trump administration’s top envoy to Russia, one of three diplomatic posts he has held including to China and Singapore.

“Two of the most important relationships we have as a country are China and Russia,” said Senator Lee. “To be trusted to stand up for the United States of America in both of those countries should tell you everything you need to know about Jon Huntsman. I know how much he is trusted by President Trump and I was very proud to see him answer the call to serve our country, again.”