Senator Lee gives statement on 1.9T COVID-19 Relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C (ABC4) – As house members approve the 1.9 trillion dollar COVID-19 relief package, Senator Lee gives a statement.

“For more than a year now, Congress has fought back against the COVID pandemic the same way the American people have: together. 

“Five times, we crafted major COVID relief bills in a bipartisan process, and passed them with overwhelming bipartisan support. Today, Democrats abandoned that approach and instead passed a partisan grab bag of special interest handouts in the name of fighting a disease. This bloated, wasteful bill was not written for patients or businesses or workers suffering from COVID; it was written for the Democratic Party. It’s a shame and a sham. 

“Throughout this difficult time, the American people have bravely held up their end. Today congressional Democrats dropped theirs.”

