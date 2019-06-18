Senator Lee questions approach to federal antitrust investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – The federal government is reportedly ramping up an investigation into possible antitrust violations in the tech industry.

“They’ll be looking into issues presented by Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple and so forth, and evaluating whether, and to what extent they might be engaging in anti-competitive behavior in violation with our antitrust laws,” said Senator Mike Lee, (R) Utah.

Senator Lee says the problem is two government agencies, the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department, are investigating.

He says it’s an odd approach that could lead to turf battles as both try to exert power.

“It reveals itself as kind of an anomaly within the government where we’ve got a consistent set of laws that are enforced by an inconsistent set of agencies, sometimes in an inconsistent fashion,” said Lee.

As chair of the Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee, Senator Lee will be conducting a hearing to keep an eye on how the two entities move forward.

“We want the American people to be able to have some insight into the standards that they will be applying. We don’t want anything they do to be either hasty or excessively prolonged. We certainly don’t want it to be standardless or arbitrary,” he said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a ranking member of the committee is teaming up with Lee on the hearing.

“We need antitrust enforcement that meets the demands of the 21st-century economy and enforcement agencies that have the resources and the will to undertake aggressive enforcement whenever and wherever competition is under threat,” said Klobuchar, (D) Minnesota.

That hearing is set for Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

