Senator Lee co-sponsors the Smarter Sentencing Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC4) – Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee co-sponsors a bipartisan bill, Friday.

On March 26, Senator Lee is sharing with the public his co-sponsorship of the “Smarter Sentencing Act”.

According to a press release, the bipartisan legislation is sponsored by Sen. Dick Durbin and cosponsored by 11 of their colleagues. The sponsors say it is designed to bring judicial discretion and flexibility to non-violent drug charge sentencing.

“Since 1980, the number of inmates in federal prison has increased by 653%. About 50% of those federal inmates are serving sentences for drug-related offenses, increasing the taxpayer burden by more than 2,000%. In short, federal incarceration has become one of our nation’s biggest expenditures, dwarfing the amount spent on law enforcement,” officials wrote in a press release.

Government leaders say more than 60% of federal district court judges agree that existing mandatory minimums for all offenses are “too high”.

In the words of the members of the bipartisan U.S. Sentencing Commission, “the Commission unanimously believes that certain mandatory minimum penalties apply too broadly, are excessively severe, and are applied inconsistently . . . .”

The act was first introduced back in 2013. According to officials, the central remaining sentencing reform in the Durbin-Lee legislation would reduce mandatory minimum penalties for certain nonviolent drug offenses.

“The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that implementation of this provision would save taxpayers approximately $3 billion over ten years,” they add.

The full list of cosponsors for the bill include Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Angus King (I-Maine), and Tim Kaine (D-Va.).