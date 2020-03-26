Sen. Romney talks healthcare and self-isolation

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Self-Isolation is a learning experience for everyone avoiding COVID-19, including politicians like Senator Mitt Romney.

“What’s difficult is at the end of the day I don’t get to sit home with my family, enjoy dinner, talk about the things happening during their day, other than through Zoom, or Skype, or texting,” the Senator says.

His boys Ben and Josh, and their families make sure he eats well.

“They have been kind enough to bring my food from COSTCO, as well as fresh food they have prepared for me. So I’m gaining weight I’m sure,” says Sen. Romney.

It was fuel to work on the $2 trillion stimulus package that includes $1,200 for most adults and $500 per child.

Plus, unemployment insurance increases by some $600 a week according to the Senator.

But what about the healthcare professionals who need personal protective equipment commonly referred to as PPE?

“Medical supplies are going to be in short supply for the next several days, if not weeks here, and it is a crying shame,” he says.

The Senator says the deal will provide roughly $70-billion in medical supplies to healthcare workers.

“So we are trying to speed up the mass production of masks, gowns, goggles, as well as ventilators here in this country,” Sen. Romney says.

ABC4’s Jason Nguyen asked the Senator how long Utahn’s should expect to be in self-isolation.

“Whether you’re 50 or you’re 73 like me, it can be a difficult disease, but in this stage, I think those of us who are older should plan on hunkering down for quite a bit of time.”

How long that will be Senator Romney says depends on the spread of COVID-19 in Utah and the health condition of every individual.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES: