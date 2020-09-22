Sen. Romney says decision regarding current Supreme Court vacancy is ‘based on immutable fairness of following the law’

Utah (ABC4 News) — U.S. Senator Mitt Romney released a statement Tuesday addressing the current Supreme Court vacancy following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The statement read as follows:

“My decision regarding a Supreme Court nomination is not the result of a subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. It is based on the immutable fairness of following the law, which in this case is the Constitution and precedent. The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party’s nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own.

“The Constitution gives the President the power to nominate and the Senate the authority to provide advice and consent on Supreme Court nominees. Accordingly, I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.”