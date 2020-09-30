Sen. Romeny releases statement after meeting with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Utah (ABC4 News) –U.S. Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) released a statement on his meeting with Judge Amy Coney Barrett, the President’s nominee to serve as Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States Wednesday.

Read the full statement below:

“I enjoyed meeting Judge Barrett, and we had an informative, wide-ranging discussion about her impressive background and her judicial philosophy. I look forward to her upcoming testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.”