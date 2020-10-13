Sen. Mitt Romney: ‘unbecoming of any free nation’ in tweet over current state of politics

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, arrives for a closed meeting with fellow Republicans about the looming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney took to Twitter Tuesday morning to discuss his “thoughts on the current state of our politics.”

Sen. Romney said in a posted statement he has “stayed quiet with the approach of the election.” But says he is troubled by the current politics, saying it has moved away from spirited debate to a “vile vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation.”

Within the post Sen. Romney calls out both Republican’s and Democrat’s. He specifically addresses the president,  Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and political commentator, Keith Olbermann.

See full statement below:

Sen. Romney says the world is watching America in horror. “More consequentially, our children are watching,” as stated in the post.

“Many Americans are frightened for our country — so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent.” Sen. Romney says it’s time to lower the heat and calls for leaders to “tone it down.”

