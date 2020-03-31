Sen. Lee highlights important information for SSI recipients

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) issued a note to all Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients Tuesday afternoon. The note describes how SSI recipients can access the coronavirus relief made available from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

In a note the Congressional Research Service released on Tuesday, they said that individuals who did not file a federal income tax return for 2018 or 2019 or who did not receive Form SSA-1099 are ineligible for the recovery rebate in 2020.

Such individuals will only receive the rebate if they subsequently file a 2019 tax return (filing date has been extended to July 15) or file a 2020 tax return in 2021. An SSI recipient who is claimed as a dependent on a taxpayer’s return is ineligible for the rebate.

The Internal Revenue Service is encouraging anyone who has not filed a federal income tax return for 2018 or a previous year to act now so they will be eligible to receive the recovery rebate.

What others are clicking on: