BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One man is dead after a semi-truck rolled over while driving on State Road 30 in Box Elder County on Wednesday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the semi was driving westbound on the state road just after 6 p.m. when it began drifting off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected back to the left, causing the truck to tip and roll.

Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

In the roll, the truck’s trailer was partially ripped open, spilling its load of hay onto the roadway. The driver was ejected from the truck and police say he died at the scene.

When the truck came to a complete halt, it was blocking the entire roadway. Crews worked quickly to clear up the accident and have since reopened SR-30 in Box Elder County.

Details including the name and age of the man who was killed in the crash have not been released at this time.