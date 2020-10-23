Semi-truck catches on fire; Causes delays in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – A semi-truck became engulfed in flames early Friday morning on I-15. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-15 in the southbound lanes near Park Lane in Farmington.

The truck was reportedly carrying frozen food. The driver of the semi-truck noticed the fire beginning on his truck load and was able to detach the trailer from the rig.

No injuries have been reported. It took crews nine hours to clean up the incident and it forced people travelling south on I-15 to take a detour off the freeway until the lanes were cleared.