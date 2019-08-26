Semi driver plows into back of truck protecting paint crew on I-80

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The driver of a semi-truck plowed into the back of an attenuator truck that was protecting a paint crew on I-80 in Summit County Sunday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday night just before 10 p.m. when a paint truck was repainting the lane lines on I-80 near milepost 147, about a mile east of the I-80/SR-40 junction.

The paint truck was in the right lane, repainting the dashed center line and the right fog line and traveling below the 70 MPH speed limit.

Two paint operators were seated on the rear of the truck, and a crash attenuator truck was traveling behind the paint truck. The attenuator truck has a removable barricade at the rear to reduce the force of a crash and protect mobile construction or paint crews.

Both the paint truck and attenuator truck had arrow boards and amber construction vehicle lighting activated.

As the paint crew was moving westbound, the driver of a semi with a 53′ box trailer did not slow or move to the left to go around the paint crew and impacted the rear of the attenuator truck at freeway speeds.

The semi then continued forward and sideswiped the paint truck before going down the embankment on the right shoulder and coming to a stop on the frontage road.

The driver of the attenuator truck suffered significant injuries and was transported by ground ambulance in poor condition. He is expected to survive.

Fortunately, the attenuator truck provided appropriate protection and no one in the paint truck was injured. Had the attenuator truck not been there, it is likely all three occupants in the paint truck would have been killed in the impact.

Troopers are still investigating why the semi driver did not slow or move over for the paint crew.

