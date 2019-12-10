Semi-truck driver killed in fiery crash in Weber Canyon identified

MORGAN COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The driver of a semi was killed in a fiery crash on I-84 in Morgan County.

Utah Highway Patrol says it happened before 11 Monday night in the middle of Weber Canyon.

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

Troopers say the truck was pulling a 53-foot trailer full of food when the driver, for an unknown reason, left the lane and hit the cement barrier twice and then rolled on its side.

The truck and trailer then slid down the road where sparks and heat ignited fuel leaking from the tanks, which caught on fire.

Troopers say the driver was unable to get out.

He has been identified as Jimmie Grundie, 59 of Brigham City

