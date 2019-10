TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A section of a major Taylorsville road will be closed for one week starting Wednesday, Oct. 16th.

Starting at 9 p.m. 6200 South will be closed between Bangerter Highway and Dixie Drive. The closure will last through Oct. 23rd at 5 a.m.

City officials say crews will install a new 78-inch waterline across 6200 South. Drivers will be detoured to 5400 South or 7000 South for Bangerter access. See more on the city’s website here.

