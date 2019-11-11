Second suspect in 2017 Magna murder arrested

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A second individual believed to be involved in the 2017 murder of an 18-year-old Magna man has been arrested.

According to documents, Kilungo Pierre Ilunga, 22 was arrested Thursday on one count first-degree felony murder for the death of Tristen Mogadam who was shot and killed during a failed robbery attempt.

The shooting occurred on Feb 16, 2017 on South Julia Lane when police say 17-year-old Isaac Nacdaniel Patton, and three others showed up at the home to purchase marijuana from Mogadam.

Patton and another male, now identified as Ilunga, got out of the backseat and asked Mogadam “What else you got?” while pulling out a gun.

Mogadam allegedly shoved Patton as he and his brother turned to run towards the residence when Ilunga was heard saying “blast him”, charging documents state.

Patton then fired his gun at Mogadam as he and his brother ran into the home, records state. Mogadam was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Patton was arrested and charged with Mogadam’s murder, aggravated robbery, purchase or transfer of a firearm by a restricted person and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm and is currently scheduled for trial in January.

Up until Feb. 2019, police were only able to identify the second suspect as a man named “Brazy” but an informant contacted police about a Facebook page under the name of “Woopbrazy” and through that, they were able to identify “Brazy” as Ilunga.

Once identified, and witnesses who know Ilunga were interviewed, police were told Ilunga had bragged about the robbery and telling Patton to shoot at Mogadam and his brother.

Patton told officers he thought Mogadam was a member of a rival gang but police and Mogadam’s friends and family have all said he was never affiliated with any gangs.

Since being arrested in 2017, Patton has received four additional felony charges of assault by a prisoner.

What others are clicking on: