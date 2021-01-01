Second straight BYU basketball game postponed because of COVID-19

Cougars game Saturday postponed because of COVID-19 issues on San Diego team

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Another BYU basketball game has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

The Cougars game against San Diego slated for Saturday afternoon has been postponed because of virus related issues on the Torreros team.

Due to a COVID-19 related concern within the San Diego program, tomorrow’s game against San Diego has been postponed.#BYUhoops #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/daLm9x5Opm — BYU Basketball (@BYUbasketball) January 1, 2021

This is the second game this week postponed because of COVID-19. The Cougars game against Pepperdine on Dec. 31 was postponed because of issues on the Waves team.

BYU’s next scheduled game is January 7th at home against Pacific. The Cougars are off to a 9-2 start this season.