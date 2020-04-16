Second 4.2 aftershock of the week following March 18th 5.7 earthquake

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah experienced it’s second 4.2 aftershock of the week following March 18, 2020, 5.7 earthquake.

University of Utah Seismograph Station said Thursday’s 4.2 aftershock happened 7:41 a..m.

Tuesday nights 4.2 aftershock happened at 8:56 p.m.

The epicenter of the initial shock was located in the northwestern Salt Lake Valley about 3 miles north of Magna

Shakemap of this mornings M4.2 aftershock. pic.twitter.com/wlg3jC02JO — UUSS (@UUSSquake) April 16, 2020

Utah seismologists said even though we have not felt shaking for a couple of weeks, the aftershocks are completly normal.

Thursday is Utah’s annual “Great Utah Shakeout.”

The statewide drill is practiced each year in efforts to prepare Utahn’s for major earthquakes and practice how to protect ourselves when they happen.

The purpose of the ShakeOut is to help people and organizations do both.

