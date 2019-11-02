Search warrant: Sandy Woman reports being raped by Lyft driver after ride to her apartment

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Sandy have requested a search warrant on Lyft in an attempt to identify a driver a woman said raped her after giving her a ride home in September.

According to a search warrant unsealed last week, a Lyft operator was the area of The Soundwell, a live music venue, located at 149 West 200 South, Salt Lake City on Sept 21 at about 11 p.m. picking up patrons of the bar.

Documents state a woman was with her significant other and their friends and once the “last call” was made, she got separated from her party so she proceeded outside to where Uber and Lyft cars were waiting.

The woman was told by an unknown person that her car was waiting for her. She climbed in the front seat and said she noticed an Illuminated pink oval shaped placard placed in the vehicles windshield, which is common for Lyft drivers to have on display, according to the documents.

The woman said there was another female in the car who was later dropped off around 2100 South State Street.

Once the Lyft driver dropped off the female in the back seat, the victim said the driver began to touch her breasts and tell her how nice they were. The driver would speak in Spanish and in English, telling her how “Bonita”, or Beautiful she was, according to the search warrant.

The woman said the driver also began to touch her thighs and demanded her to “open your legs”, and to “Keep your legs open”, as he attempt to reach between them.

The woman told police she tried multiple times to ask him to stop, but he would continue to touch her over the clothes. The driver told the victim this was how she was going to pay for her ride, since she had never technically ordered a ride for herself, documents state.

Once the driver arrived at the victim’s apartment, located in Sandy, he pulled into the parking lot and climbed on top of woman while she was in the passenger seat. The victim stated the driver then raped her as she struggled to get out of the car, according to documents.

The victim said she was able to reach for the door lock latch, open the door, and forced herself to fall out the vehicle and run to her apartment.

The driver’s identity has not yet been determined but through the use of the requested search warrant to Lyft, police are hoping to identify the man involved.

Police said he was driving a newer model white 4 door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.

As soon as additional details are released, ABC4 will update this story.