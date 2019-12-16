Search warrant reveals man found dead in Tooele County freezer left notarized letter behind

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A recently released search warrant is revealing more information on the case of the body found in a chest freezer in Tooele County last month.

The man’s wife, Jeanne Souron-Mathers, 75, was found dead during a welfare check at her apartment near 490 West Utah Avenue in November after she had not been seen from in several weeks.

While searching for evidence into her death, police found Paul Edward Mathers’ body wrapped in plastic in the chest freezer, documents state.

In addition to his body, the search warrant revealed officers found a notarized letter that said Jeanne was not responsible for his death.

Tooele City police Sgt. Hansen said the timeline seems to suggest he died sometime in the first few months of 2009.

The investigators spoke with a friend of Jeanne who told them a man was last seen in her apartment two weeks before her body was found, documents state.

“It is unknown who the male is and if he has any involvement with this case,” the search warrant states.

It is still being determined how Mather’s died and Hansen said they will be providing an update as the information becomes available.

