Search warrant executed on home of Chad Daybell

SALEM, Idaho (ABC4 News, East Idaho News) – Police in Rexburg are executing a search warrant on the home in Salem where the bodies of two missing Idaho children were found two weeks ago.

Investigators arrived at the home of Chad Daybell, the two children’s step-father, around 1:15 p.m. and left just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to East Idaho News, Daybell’s son-in-law has been living at the home with his family, according to witnesses.

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood would not comment on the warrant.

East Idaho News said that because Rexburg Police were the ones who executed the warrant, it is believed to be related to the children and not Chad Daybell’s ex-wife Tammy Daybell. The Attorney General’s Office and Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are investigating her death separately.

Chad Daybell was taken into custody on June 9 and booked into the Fremont County Jail on charges of two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

That same day, the bodies of Lori Vallow Daybell’s 17-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old son Joshua “J.J. Vallow were found on the property. She remains behind bars at the Madison County Jail, unable to post her bail of $1 million. Her next court date is scheduled for July.