Search underway for Utah County man missing since Sunday in Bitterroot Mountains in Montana

RAVALLI COUNTY, Montana (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue teams in Ravalli County are currently searching for a Utah County man after he got separated from his family on Sunday.

20-year-old Kaden Laga was last seen around 3 p.m. on a trail in the Bitterroot, horseback riding with his family. When Kaden’s horse went lame (a change in his stance), he decided to walk and catch up with them at the trailhead.

When he didn’t return, Kaden’s family attempted to look for him but called for help when they could not find him.

Kaden’s wife Arden said in a post on her Facebook there are plenty of authorities looking for him.

We are asking all who are able to FAST for Kaden to do so now starting tonight or tomorrow. If you aren’t familiar with… Posted by Arden Laga on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

“Search and Rescue, Search Dogs, Helicopters, Firefighters, locals on alert, etc. The individuals and crew members know the area extremely well,” said the post. “Knowing Kaden, he’s probably just moving around a lot to stay warm and find the best spot to be found.”

We are currently waiting on updates from the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Department. Any new information will be provided once it becomes available.

What others are clicking on: