Search underway for man missing on Bear Lake

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible drowning at Bear Lake. The Sheriff’s Office received a report around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night that a man had fallen off his inner tube on Bear Lake and could not be located.

Emergency units from the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to Bear Lake to search for the man but he could not be found. The search was called off Saturday evening due to darkness but resumed Sunday morning.

Sunday, the area from the kiosk to the first bathrooms on North Beach are closed to give first responders room to work. North Beach boat ramps will be closed to the public and only available to emergency personnel.

The beach will remain open for day use. Officials ask that people not interfere with operations on land or on water.

The man involved in the possible drowning has not been identified.