Elderly man with dementia missing in Manti

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man with dementia. Raymond “Larry” Loren Yoss, 88, of Manti was last seen on Monday, Oct. 19 around 12:20 p.m. in the Manti area.

He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry with license plate W731MX. Raymond is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 173 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Possible destinations include Dolan Springs, Arizona; Henderson, Nevada; or Medford, Oregon, according to police. If anyone believes they may have seen or located Raymond, please contact Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345.