Elderly man with dementia missing in Manti

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a man with dementia. Raymond “Larry” Loren Yoss, 88, of Manti was last seen on Monday, Oct. 19 around 12:20 p.m. in the Manti area.

He is believed to be driving a black 2016 Toyota Camry with license plate W731MX. Raymond is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 173 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Possible destinations include Dolan Springs, Arizona; Henderson, Nevada; or Medford, Oregon, according to police. If anyone believes they may have seen or located Raymond, please contact Sanpete County Dispatch at 435-835-2345.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate