Search for missing 68-year-old man underway

CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Carbon County Search and Rescue teams are looking for a missing 68-year-old man.

Donald Brown is described as a fair-skinned man about 5’7″ tall who is bald with a gray beard.

Officials believe he is wearing jeans, a T-Shirt, and a ball cap. Donald was reported traveling from Denver, CO to Las Vegas, NV on September 10, 2020, and hasn’t been heard from since mid-day of that day.





Hunters reported an abandoned vehicle near the base of Sam’s Canyon near whitmore Park Road.

Donald was not with his vehicle for found in the immediate area when the vehicle was found, according to police.

The Carbon County Search and Rescue team is searching the area where the vehicle was found.

Anyone who has seen Donald is asked to notify Price Dispatch or call 911.