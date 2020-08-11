Search crews find hiker missing overnight in Davis County

UPDATE: The missing hiker has been found.
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search crews are currently looking for a hiker who went missing overnight in Davis County.
According to a tweet by Davis County Sheriff, their Search and Rescue volunteers were called out Fernwood Park to assist in a search for an adult female who did not return from a hike yesterday.
Deputies said they do not need the public’s help finding her at this time.
*Developing* An update will be providedonce additional information is released.
