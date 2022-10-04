MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a California family of four – including an 8-month-old baby – who were kidnapped on Monday are pleading with the kidnapper to let them go.

A wife and cousin spoke out less than 24 hours after their relatives were kidnapped from their family-owned business, “Unison Trucking,” in Merced, which is located roughly 130 miles east of San Francisco and sometimes referred to as the “Gateway to Yosemite.”

Images of the family provided by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

“Please think of us, I’m begging in front of people who took my family from me, please let them go safely,” said Jaspreet Kaur, whose husband is missing.

“My husband, my brother-in-law, my sister-in-law, and my niece are missing and my niece, she’s just an 8-month-old kid and she doesn’t have any food with them.”

Kaur says her husband, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, was going to work that morning around 8:00 a.m. It wasn’t until 11:00 a.m. when they got a call from the business saying no one was at the front desk, she said

“I tried to call him so many times around 11:45 a.m. but his phone is going directly to the voicemail,” added Kaur. “Think about that little girl, she’s just 8 months old.”

Merced County deputies say 27-year-old Jasleen; her husband, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh; and their baby were allegedly taken by a man caught on surveillance video.

Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke said, “We have a low life out there that kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her mom, her dad, and her uncle. So far we have no idea why the kidnapping, we have no motivation behind it.”

The sheriff’s office said all available resources are being used to track down the family members, who were taken against their will.

“We’ve got detectives out canvassing, we have aircraft looking for evidence. People are going to be working 24 hours on this until we get a break in this,” said the sheriff.

The family pleaded with the suspect to let them go. “We just want him to please bring our family safe to us,” said Jaspreet. “We don’t care what’s going on or what happened but please let those people go and have them come to us safely.”

Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office. Photo of the possible suspect provided by the Merced County Sherriff’s Office.

Authorities said the suspect is armed and dangerous and warned the public not to approach him but to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office immediately.