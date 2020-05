UTAH LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two teen girls disappeared Wednesday night near the Saratoga Springs side of Utah Lake.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the 17 and 18-year-old girls went on the lake to go tubing and the weather went bad.

DPS helicopter and boats recovered two float tubes, but suspended the search overnight.

Crews will be back out at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday to continue their search.

This is a developing story and details will be updated when more information is available.