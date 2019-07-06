Search and rescue find 16-year-old drowning victim near Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (ABC4 News) – Rescue crews located the body of a 16-year-old boy Saturday after he disappeared near Lake Havasu, according to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 16-year-old did not resurface after jumping off a cliff into the Colorado River, north of Lake Havasu Friday.

Authorities asked people to stay away as crews conducted sonar and dive operations in the area of Mohave Rock and the Sand Bar on the Colorado River.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said to expect intermittent river closures during these operations.

The name of the boy has not been released.

(UPDATE 07/06/2019 at 11:30 AM) The missing 16 year old male was located deceased. (ORIGINAL 07/06/2019 at 7 AM)The… Posted by Mohave County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 6, 2019

