Search and Rescue crews help 2 minors who spent the night in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two minors needed assistance from search and rescue crews after one of them got sick, and the two spent the night up Little Cottonwood Canyon.

According to a post on the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Facebook page, their teams were called out Friday morning to a sick camper around 6:20 a.m. to White Pine Lake in Little Cottonwood Canyon.



Both campers, who are minors, headed to the lake Thursday night but due to the cold temps they were unable to cook dinner and one of them started vomiting overnight. They had started to hike out in the early morning, and 2 SAR teams met up with them and got them warmed up and back to the trailhead where the sick individual was treated by UFA paramedics.

Searchers said the temperature was in the twenties in the parking lot.

“Fall is here, be sure to carry warm clothing with you if you get out this weekend. A simple mistake on a hike could be very unpleasant if you are not prepared,” the post states.