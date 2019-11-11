Science groups remove BYU job posts over school honor code

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two groups in the scientific community have removed job postings at Brigham Young University from their websites because of the school’s LGBTQ policies.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that the Washington, D.C.-based American Geophysical Union and the Colorado-based Geological Society of America took down job ads from BYU.

The groups say the jobs require applicants abide by the school’s honor code, which includes a ban on “homosexual behavior.”

The Utah university is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and mandates students follow a code that prohibits premarital sex and the consumption of alcohol among other rules.

BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins declined to comment.

Several BYU science professors say dropping the job posts fails to maintain “ideological diversity” and conservative voices.

