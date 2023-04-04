UPDATED: 4/4 7 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The April snow showers continue in northern Utah with lake effect snow affecting the morning commute. As a result school districts and colleges are either delaying classes or closing their schools for a virtual learning day.

Davis Technical College will be on a four-hour delay and won’t open campus until 11:30 a.m. Classes will start at noon.

Granite School District implemented a two-hour delay. Bus times will operate as normal but will be delayed by two hours. All breakfast programs have been canceled as well as morning preschool and kindergarten classes. Morning classes at the Jones Center, programs at the Roosevelt Campus and morning GTI classes have all been canceled.

Iron County School District implemented a two-hour delay. Buses will operate as normal but two hours later than usual. Morning preschool and kindergarten classes have been canceled. The school day will end at the regular time. Officials said All-day kindergarten classes will follow the two-hour delay. If the weather continues to be severe, more information will be communicated by the school district by 8 a.m.

Jordan School District has moved to a virtual learning day, citing adverse travel conditions and unplowed streets. All schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, April 4 and there will be no in-person learning. The school district advised that no meals, preschool, or daycare will be available today. Teachers will be able to meet with students virtually between 10 a.m. and noon and the school will be sharing any additional schedule info as needed. After-school and extracurricular activities are still possible though. The school make a decision on those after 1 p.m.

Murray School District has implemented a two-hour delay. Buses will run their normal routes but two hours later than the regular schedule. Lunch will be served. Pre-school and half-day kindergarten classes have been canceled as well as the breakfast program and field trips for the day.

Southern Utah University delayed its campus opening. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. Schools officials said it will notify students and faculty if the schedule needs to be adjusted.

Summit Academy Schools announced it will also be moving to a virtual learning day, closing due to severe winter weather. Students will continue learning at home. Teachers will be emailing or posting learning activities on Canvas or Google classroom by 9 a.m. and will have office hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Additional help will be available by request from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.