‘Scarfs in the Park’ event held at Liberty Park to help those in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 4th annual “Scarfs in the Park” event was held Saturday in Liberty Park.

The event, started by Suzette Aposhian after she said she saw a video of a group of women in New Hamshire that did this and felt Utah could really use this same thing here.

“I decided we could use a project in SLC that brought a little love to the world in a time when we hear lots of negativity and hate,” said Aposhian on the group’s Facebook page. “Myself and the other volunteers crochet, knit or make scarves out of fleece to be hung in Liberty Park in Nov or Dec.”

This year’s event netted over 2200 items that were hung around the fencing at the tennis courts on Saturday at Liberty Park located at 900 South 600 East.

Suzette Aposhian visited with ABC4 during last year’s event and said they collect scarfs and hats, mostly all handmade, throughout the year prior to the event. The items all have a little note of encouragement to let those others know they can keep the items if they find themselves in need.

For more information, visit Scarfs in the Park-SLC on Facebook.