Scam Alert: Murray PD warn of recent phone scam

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Murray Police Department is warning residents of a recent police scam going around.

Officials say they have been made aware of individuals who are contacting people claiming they are employees of the police department leaving messages saying they have missed a court appearance.

Murray City Police says they do not contact persons by phone if they have missed a court date.

If you’ve received a phone call of this nature officials ask you to please report it to te department by calling dispatch at 801-840-4000.