Saturday afternoon traffic delays on I-15 in Murray caused by two collisions, involving six vehicles

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two seperate collisions, involving six vehicles caused major traffic delays on the freeway in Murray Saturday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the first crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. at approximately 6100 South in the I-15 southbound lanes.

Troopers said the roadway in this area had one HOV lane and four general general purpose lanes with one emergency lane in the median. The vehicles came to rest blocking lanes two, three, and four which caused traffic to slow in the area.

A short time later, a secondary collision happened in the HOV lane at the same location involving three more vehicles. The vehicles from the second crash came to rest blocking the HOV lane and lane one.

Two occupants involved in the secondary crash were transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

All southbound traffic was directed onto the I-215 South belt route until all vehicles could be moved out of traffic. All lanes were reopened just after 4 p.m.

What others are clicking on: