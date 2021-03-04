‘Satnam was a very giving person’: Family friend of late Ogden store owner invites public to viewing

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – On Friday, a public viewing will be held at Lindquist’s Ogden Mortuary on Washington Boulevard from 6-8 PM.

Tina Brown is a close family friend of the Satnam Singh family and is speaking on behalf of his relatives during this time.

“It’s a very hard thing, he’s a very amazing person,” says Brown.

Brown tells ABC4, the Singh family believes Satnam’s spirit lives on and to remember the joy he brought to the community.

“Satnam was a very giving person, he always wanted to make sure people in need were taken care of,” says Brown.

Brown says the Singh family is grateful for the community’s support and instead of bringing flowers or offering donations, give to someone in need, to continue Satnam’s tradition of love.

“If they would share what they have with other people, that would honor his name more than anything,” says Brown.

Brown is asking for anyone planning to pay their respects to wear a mask and to dress modestly and wear a light-colored head covering, such as a hat or scarf, during the viewing.

“To cover their hair, it would be greatly appreciated, it’s just a sign of respect to God and to the person who’s passed on,” says Brown.

Brown says Friday’s viewing is a ‘thank you’ from the Singh family to the community and the only opportunity for the public to pay their respects to Satnam.

“He’s made everybody who walked into his store, they were his people and so that’s why we’re doing a public thing because these are his people,” says Brown.

The Singh family will have a private ceremony on Saturday, where Satnam’s body will be cremated, but his legacy will live on.

Brown says to kindly refrain from hugging or touching the Singh family, to stay safe amid the pandemic.