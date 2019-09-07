Santaquin Police investigating baby boy’s heat-related death

SANTAQUIN (ABC4 News) – Police are investigating the death of a baby after his mother brought him to the hospital with a body temperature of 109 degrees last month.

On Friday the officer in charge of the investigation told ABC4 News that the mom’s words and actions after the tragedy raised several red flags.

A photo of the six-month-old was posted publicly online with his obituary saying that he died unexpectedly on August 13th.

In a Facebook post, his father wrote: “Spread your wings and fly high bubba…You’ve touched so many hearts down here and brought so much joy into our lives… Until we meet again baby boy. You were just too perfect for this cruel world” but according to police, his mother had a different reaction when they interviewed her.

In an affidavit for a search warrant, Santaquin Police Department Corporal Rich Glenn states, “She was calm and showing very little emotion. She was crying off and on struggling to provide tears and when asked a question she could stop crying instantly.”

“Her demeanor, her behavior was not consistent with someone, a mother who had just lost her child,” Cpl. Glenn told ABC4.

The affidavit claims that upon arrival at Mountain View Hospital in Payson, the baby had rigor mortis, indicating he had been dead for 2 to 6 hours. Corporal Glenn says the mother’s account just didn’t add up.

“Her stories were inconsistent and her time frames were off,” Cpl. Glenn said. “We couldn’t get a straight story out of her.”

For instance, how she didn’t call 911 because her cell phone battery was dead and her version of how long it took her to drive from a Santaquin storage facility to the hospital.

“To drive a 7-mile distance would take approximately maybe 10 minutes if you were driving the speed limit,” Cpl. Glenn said. “And she’s saying that she drove frantically in that same 7-mile distance and it took her 35 minutes.”

On Friday an ABC4 crew drove that route in just under 10 minutes and 37 seconds. Now officers continue to try to determine exactly what happened to the infant.

“That child had a long life ahead of him that’s now gone,” Cpl. Glenn said. “It’s lost.”

It will be up to the Utah County Attorney’s office whether to file any charges in this case.

If it is determined that the boy died as a result of being left in a hot car, it would be the first such incident in Utah this year and the 40th to occur nationwide.

