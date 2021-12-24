Santa Tracker: Where is Santa now?

(ABC4) – Santa spends all year getting for one day out the year. Christmas Eve is when Santa hits the skies with his reindeer delivering gifts all over the world.

It’s not Christmas Eve night yet in America, but with the different time zones, it’s already night time in other countries so Santa is already out making deliveries. But where is Santa now, and when will he arrive in the United States – or more importantly, in their state?

Google has the answer to where Santa is now. Google’s Santa Tracker continues an 18-year tradition, allowing excited children (and parents!) to keep up with the jolly gift-giver’s travels throughout December 24.

To follow Santa’s route around the world.