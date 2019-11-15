Sanpete County couple arrested after 5-year-old tests positive for meth

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sanpete County couple was arrested after a 5-year-old boy in their care tested positive for meth.

According to arresting documents, Joshua and Lyssa Seely were arrested Wednesday after a worker with the Department of Child and Family Services called police saying a 5-year-old boy in their care tested positive for Methamphetamine.

Officers found various drug paraphernalia after Joshua Seely confessed to he was in possession, documents state.

Both suspects were charged with misdemeanor manufacturing/delivering drug paraphernalia and third-degree felony causing/permitting a child to be exposed to a controlled substance.

A background check shows Joshua Seely was convicted of misdemeanor exposing a child to a controlled substance and was sentenced in September to a suspended sentenced to a year in jail and 30-days home confinement, 18 months probation. He was convicted of his third DUI in 2016 and prior drug possession charges.

A background check on Lyssa Seely did not produce any criminal history in Utah under that name.

