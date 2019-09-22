Sandy police need help looking for missing 14-year-old girl

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Sandy are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl missing since Thursday.

According to a post on the Sandy City Police Facebook, Liliana Pliego was last seen at Brighton High School on September 19th.

She is caucasian, 5’4″, weighs 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing black and white striped shorts, gray hoodie with black lettering and white shoes.

Police believe she may be in the Murray, Cottonwood Heights, or Millcreek area.

If you have any information on Liliana’s whereabouts please contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.

A post was made on her behalf on the Mackenzie’s Voice Facebook. According to their post, Liliana turned 14 on the 20th, the day after she went missing.

❗️❗️❗️MISSING ❗️❗️❗️Liliana Pliego. Last seen on Thursday, September 19, 2019 getting on a UTABus.Liliana Pliego…. Posted by MacKenzie's Voice on Sunday, September 22, 2019

