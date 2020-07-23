Sandy Police identify victim killed in fatal shooting at mobile home park

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sandy Police identified the victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting at a mobile home park as 18-year-old Aliani Mejia-Marin. They said she was with her husband, 20, in a parked SUV, when they were involved in an altercation with three minors.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a call of shots fired at the Sandy Mobile Home Park near 200 W. Eastgate Drive. They said upon arrival, they found Mejia-Marin with a gunshot wound in the SUV and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she later died. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The altercation took place just down the street where the victim and her husband lived. Police arrested three minors who they identified as suspects in the case. Two were released, but the shooter, 14, remained in custody. Police said the shooter initially fled the scene but returned without incident.

Investigators said at this time, they are still looking into the background of all three suspects and whether this was a gang-related shooting. The relationship between the two sides are unknown, but Sgt. Clay Swensen with Sandy Police said all of them are residents at the mobile home park.

“What’s particularly scary about this situation is that it could have been worse. There were a lot of kids in the area and a lot of witnesses to what happened,” he said.

Photo of victim, Aliani Mejia-Marin provided by family

ABC4 News spoke to a neighbor that lives at the home where the SUV was parked during the altercation. She explained she was at home with family at the time when they heard three gunshots. She said she was the first person to call police before stepping in to help, rendering aid, and performing CPR.

“When I opened the door to the truck, I didn’t notice her bleeding or anything. I asked her husband, ‘What’s wrong? Is everything ok?’ and he was just yelling. I guess he was just in shock. He didn’t know what was going on,” said neighbor Juliana Rodriguez. “I touched her chest and everything and when I took my hand off, I had her blood on my hands and that’s when I realized she was shot in the chest.”

Mejia-Marin’s husband and family declined an on-camera interview request, but shared a photo of her. Sgt. Swensen said the investigation is still on-going and detectives will be conducting more interviews before forwarding their case to the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.