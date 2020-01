SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Sandy City Police Department lost one of their own Sunday.

Chief William “Bill” O’Neal died on 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Sandy City Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said his death was “untimely.”

“Please keep Chief O’Neal and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” Nielsen said.

Service details will be released at a later time.

Deputy Chief Greg Severson will be acting as interim Chief, Nielsen said.

