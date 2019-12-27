Sandy family says thief took their blow-up Star Wars Christmas decorations

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A family in Sandy says someone took their blow-up Christmas decorations on Christmas night.
The family said they had three Star Wars Christmas blow-ups: a six-foot Darth Vader and two three-foot Storm Troopers.
A security camera caught a picture of the alleged suspect around 8 p.m.
If anyone saw anything suspicious in Sandy Christmas evening or recognizes the man in the picture, call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.
