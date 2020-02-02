San Diego State stays unbeaten with 80-68 victory over Utah State

SAN DIEGO (ABC4 Sports) – With Kawhi Leonard watching from one baseline, Matt Mitchell scored 24 of his season-high 28 points in the second half — including three straight 3-pointers — to help rally No. 4 San Diego State to an 80-68 victory against Utah State on Saturday night and remain the nation’s only undefeated team with a record of 23-0.
The Aggies had won three straight game, but fell to 17-7 on the season, 6-5 in the Mountain West Conference.
San Diego State retired Leonard’s jersey at halftime and looked to be in trouble, trailing 39-31 after going cold for seven minutes and allowing the Aggies to go on a 14-0 run.
Leonard, who led the Aztecs to their greatest season nine years ago, watched as another Aztec from Riverside, Mitchell, helped save the night. Mitchell spent one season at Riverside’s King High — Leonard’s alma mater — before transferring.
With Mitchell turning red-hot, the Aztecs turned a 41-31 deficit into a 68-58 lead in a span of 13 minutes.
Mitchell scored 11 points in four minutes for SDSU (23-0, 12-0 Mountain West). His third straight 3-pointer, with 13:16 to go, gave SDSU a 50-49 lead.
Yanni Wetzell then had a steal and layup, and Mitchell made two free throws to extend the lead to five.
Utah State ended a two-minute scoring drought on Sam Merrill’s 3-pointer. Utah State tied it at 54 on Merrill’s jumper, but Mitchell hit two free throws to give SDSU the lead.
Wetzell later hit a 3, and Mitchell hit a jumper to just beat the shot clock, and then drained a 3 for a 66-58 lead.
Malachi Flynn and KJ Feagin scored 13 each and Wetzell had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Merrill had 16 points and Brock Miller 15 for Utah State.
SDSU led 22-17 when Leonard walked to his seat on one baseline during a timeout with 10:34 to go in the first half. Mitchell hit a jumper to make it 24-17, and the Aztecs then went cold.
Queta Neemias made a hook shot to start the Aggies’ run and Miller and Merrill hit 3s to take a 31-24 lead. SDSU finally broke its drought when Feagin hit a 3-pointer.
Flynn, who had scored 10 straight points, air-balled consecutive 3-point shots.
There was a moment of silence for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and the seven others killed in the helicopter crash last Sunday. The game clock showed 24:24, the shot clock 24 seconds and the scoreboard showed 8.8.
The Aggies next host UNLV Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m.