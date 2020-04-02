Salt Lake Temple: Angel Moroni statue to be temporarily removed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent an update about the construction work at the Salt Lake Temple.

According to a press release sent by Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff “Workers at the Salt Lake Temple project site are installing a crane on the temple’s south side to begin removal of the the stones that were displaced during the recent earthquake in Salt Lake City. Workers will then remove additional stones from the east and west sides of the temple for preservation during the project.”

Broken trumpet on Angel moroni Salt Lake Temple

The release goes on to talk about what everyone is curious about, the Angel Moroni statue. Which was also damaged in the earthquake. The statue’s trumpet was knocked loose and fell. After the rocks are removed the iconic statue will be temporarily removed. Scaffolding will be constructed around the temple spires for better access for workers. This phase of the project is expected to last several weeks.

The Angel Moroni statue was put on the spire at the temple on April 6th, 1892. One year before the temple was completed. The statue is 12 feet 5 inches tall, the exact weight is not known. It is hammered copper and covered in gold leaf.

