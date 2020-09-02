Salt Lake Police looking for suspect who stole statue from airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect seen stealing a statue from the airport.

“A very unique statue was stolen from the Airport Inn a few days ago,” stated in a post on the SLCPD Facebook page. “If you have any info on this case our investigators would love to talk to you about it.”

A very unique statue was stolen from the Airport Inn a few days ago. If you have any info on this case our investigators would love to talk to you about it. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/Ru2MMQNoBq — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 1, 2020

Please contant Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 if you have any information about this case.