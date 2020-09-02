Salt Lake Police looking for suspect who stole statue from airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect seen stealing a statue from the airport.

A very unique statue was stolen from the Airport Inn a few days ago,” stated in a post on the SLCPD Facebook page. “If you have any info on this case our investigators would love to talk to you about it.”

Please contant Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 if you have any information about this case.

