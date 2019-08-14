Salt Lake Police investigating 2nd suspicious package in two days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are currently investigating a second suspicious package in just two days.

In a tweet, police indicated the roads are closed from 300 East from 500 South to 700 South. 600 South from 200 East to 400 East.

The following roads are closed: 300 East from 500 South to 700 South. 600 South from 200 East to 400 East. Please avoid this area.

They are asking for everyone to please avoid this area.

