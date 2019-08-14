Newsfore Opt-In Form

Salt Lake Police investigating 2nd suspicious package in two days

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are currently investigating a second suspicious package in just two days.

In a tweet, police indicated the roads are closed from 300 East from 500 South to 700 South. 600 South from 200 East to 400 East.

They are asking for everyone to please avoid this area.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene. An update will be provided once more information is obtained.

