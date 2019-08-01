Salt Lake police find explicit photo on man’s phone during arrest for enticing minor

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police discovered that a 31-year-old man arrested for attempting to meet up with 13-year-old girl for sexual favors also had a sexually explicit photo of a young girl on his phone.

According to arresting documents, Tony David Curtis was arrested Wednesday after a $500,000 warrant for his arrest was issued by authorities.

Police stated in the documents, Curtis made contact on June 26 with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl through a popular social media platform. Curtis requested sexual acts from her, then requested to meet up with her.

When Curtis showed up to where he thought she lived, detectives from the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Vice unit took him into custody.

After being interviewed, Curtis provided consent to search his cell phone.

During the search, detectives located a photo of a young female, approximately 11-years-old that was sexually explicit in nature.

Curtis faces charges of first-degree felony criminal solicitation, second-degree felony enticing a minor over the internet and sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree felony obstruction of justice.

He was released from jail on a non-monetary bond. A background check shows no criminal history in Utah.

Internet Crimes Against Children:



Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at 801.281.1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

