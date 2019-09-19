Salt Lake Police Chief vows to protect immigrant families

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown has signed on to the #LEImmigrationTF letter supporting the role of officers who serve to protect everyone, regardless of status.

The letter states their main focus is to maintain public safety but that “immigration enforcement is, first and foremost, a federal responsibility”.

“Following the tragic Aug. 3 shooting in El Paso, Texas, and raids the following week in Mississippi, we know that many immigrants in our communities are afraid,” the letter states. “We are here to serve all communities.”

In August Chief Mike Brown also signed a letter calling for proper care of children in detention.

Law enforcement leaders call on @POTUS and other administration officials to improve conditions for migrant children in detention. Read the full letter here: https://t.co/LWoowOK0C7 pic.twitter.com/Axcq0C79sj — National Immigration Forum (@NatImmForum) August 15, 2019

In June, Salt Lake Police Tweeted about one of their own Captains whose immigration background has helped him “understand the struggles of minorities”

Immigrants working alongside us in law enforcement help protect our communities &promote public safety. Read about our own Capt. Farillas. #ImmigrantHeritageMonth @LEImmigrationTF @NatImmForum https://t.co/6Ccm4nkHKE pic.twitter.com/LFaLhXsHkG — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) June 13, 2019

