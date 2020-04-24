Salt Lake officers shot and killed a man while a child was in the car, District Attorney to announce if shooting was justified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – District Attorney Sim Gill is holding a press conference Friday afternoon to announce if an officer-involved shooting last August was justified.

It happened on August 5th, 2019 at 731 South 300 East.

Many people have been alarmed because when the shooting took place there was a child in the car.

During the incident, police officers approached a vehicle that was reportedly involved in a shots fired incident. They discovered Richie Antonio Santiago inside the car. They learned he was wanted for fleeing arrest. They told him he was under arrest.

Police say Santiago was warned, then he pulled a gun out of a backpack. Police opened fire killing Santiago. Now Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill will go over what happened and let the public know if the shooting was justified.

*You can watch the body cam footage here, but please use discretion the video is extremely graphic.*

You can watch the press conference live on this page at 3:30 p.m.

